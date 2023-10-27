Agricultural extension workers for Lilongwe district on Thursday commended Department of Climate Change and Metrological Services (DCCMS) for timely provision of district weather forecast for 2023/2024 rainfall season.

Ngwangwa Extension Planning Area (EPA) Agricultural Extension Division Coordinator Alamesi Greya Chinyanga said weather forecast information is crucial to extension workers as it helps to provide right information to farmers.

Chinyanga said this after 2023/2024 district seasonal forecast meeting by Department of Climate Change and Metrological Services (DCCMS) held at Lilongwe district council chamber.

She said the meeting had helped extension workers in the district to have knowledge on how rains will fall in the district which will result into making right decisions.

“We are very happy for the information which we will take to the farmers in our respective EPAs so that farmers make right decision on crops to plant,” she said.

Director of Agriculture and Natural Resources for the district Ezra Mbendera said his office invited extension workers across the district so that they are equipped with district rainfall forecast for this growing season.

“Our target for the meeting were extension workers because they meet farmers directly and we are very optimistic that they will share information to the entire community,” said Mbendera.

He added that the district weather forecast will not help farmers to prepare for the produce more but also will act like disaster preparedness.

He further urged extension workers to make sure that no activity suffers because of another activity during implementation of all agricultural related activities.

Paulos Mughogho from DCCMS encouraged everyone to utilize the disseminated rainfall forecast and take it as a tool to all stakeholders.

During presentation, it was indicated that Lilongwe district is expected to receive normal to above normal rainfall with chances of dry spells between February and March 2024.

Planting rains for the district may be experienced from last week of November into December.