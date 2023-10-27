St. Luke’s Hospital under Anglican Diocese of Upper Shire (ADUS) says it is not operating fully because Malawi Government owes it K436 million under a service agreement.

Chief Hospital Administrator for Anglican hospitals under the ADUS, Winasi Boma, disclosed this at St. Luke’s Hospital at Malosa in Zomba during commemoration of St. Luke. the hospital’s patron.

The Chief Hospital Administrator explained that Christian Health Association of Malawi (CHAM) and Government of Malawi made a service level agreement that some patients should receive medication and other services and the bills should be footed by government.

Boma added that it has taken nine months without government paying for the services and now the hospital is failing to fully operate because it has limited number of staff thereby compromising quality service.

“We want St. Luke’s Hospital to serve the communities and we want to provide quality services but we’re failing to do so as we are overstretched because every month 300 babies are born from this hospital,” said Boma.

Meanwhile, St. Luke’s Hospital has launched a K20 million strategic plan for 2023 to 2028 aimed at improving service delivery.

Director of Health and Social Welfare Services for Zomba District, Dr. Alexander Chijuwa hailed hospitals under ADUS because of quality services delivery.

He said Zomba District Council will engage Ministry of Health to honour the service level agreement with CHAM facilities.

ADUS Vicar General, Rev. Canon Grant Timpudza Tebulo appealed to government to settle its bills that it incurred in 9 months so that the hospital should buy medical drugs and supplies to improve its service delivery.

On this very same day, St. Luke’s hospital awarded best performing staff between 2022 to 2023 and one of such member of staff was Fanny Njewa, a nurse in the children’s ward.

She said the award came to her because of hard work and dedication to duty plus abiding by professional ethics.

She therefore appealed to fellow members of staff to put God first in their day to day undertakings and be passionate about their job.