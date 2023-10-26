The Midima First Grade Magistrate’s court in Limbe has sentenced 58-year-old Kennedy Nanjiwa to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour for sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl.

The court heard through State Prosecutor Sub Inspector Anne Kamwendo that Nanjiwa who is the grandfather of the child sexually abused the girl between December 2022 and September 2023.

Prosecutor Kamwendo further told the court that, during the said period Nanjiwa’s wife was admitted at Thyolo District Hospital and he took advantage of his wife’s absence to involve himself into the malpractice with the minor.

The court also heard that the matter was reported at Bvumbwe Police Post when the child was observed to be six months pregnant which led to his arrest.

In his court appearance, Nanjiwa pleaded guilty to the charge and asked the court for a lesser sentence citing that he is a family man.

In her submissions, Sub Inspector Kamwendo prayed for a stiff sentence citing that the convict’s actions were immoral and dangerous to the minor and society at large.

Passing sentence First Grade Magistrate Lameck Mkwapatira concurred with the state hence slapped him with to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour to deter would be offenders.

Kennedy Nanjiwa hails from Maggie village in the area of Senior Chief Bvumbwe in Thyolo district.