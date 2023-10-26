The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services says Nkhata-Bay district will receive normal to above normal amount of rainfall in the 2023/24 rainy season.

The remarks were made when the Principal meteorologist in the department of Climate change and meteorological services, James Pagona, tipped Nkhata-Bay District Council on the amount of rainfall the district is expected to receive in the 2023/24 rainfall season.

“Our projected forecast for Nkhatabay district 2023/24 rainy season is showing that most parts are going to receive normal to above normal rainfall. This means that most parts will receive increased rainfall rather than less rainfall,” said Pagona.

He added that the onset of rains in the district is expected from the 4th week of November to 2nd week of December and the district will experience a dry spell for 7 days in February.

In his remarks, Chief Agriculture Officer for the district, Watford Banda said the tip from the meteorological services is timely as it will assist farmers to plan ahead and know what needs to be done for them to harvest more.