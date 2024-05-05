Casting our minds back to the tenure of President Joyce Banda, the specter of donor withdrawal and threats of withdrawal provided a catalyst for swift action by the Malawian government in prosecuting offenders. However, the Cashgate scandal not only shook the nation but also galvanized a more vocal and active Malawian civil society.

Although Cashgate garnered significant attention both domestically and internationally, the misappropriation of public funds was sadly not a new occurrence in Malawi.

The withdrawal of budgetary support undeniably hampered Joyce Banda’s capacity to address the country’s needs, as approximately 16% of Malawi’s Gross National Income (GNI) stemmed from foreign aid. Civil servants faced delays in receiving their salaries, and the government found itself strapped for cash, necessitating drastic cuts to ministry budgets. Austerity measures were enforced to rein in government spending. Critical medical supplies, including life-saving antiretroviral treatment for HIV patients, were frequently unavailable, prompting Malawi’s international partners to step in by directly importing medicines into the country.

Donors withdrew their support at a time when President Joyce Banda needed everything to run smoothly for her reelection bid in May 2014. Cashgate severely undermined public confidence in Banda’s leadership capabilities, although attributing the entirety of the problem to her administration remained a subject of debate.

The Cashgate scandal, the largest financial scandal to hit Malawi, shook both domestic and international confidence.

President Joyce Banda faced criticism over her government’s handling of the scandal including backing a suspect, Paul Mphwiyo whose near fatal shooting unearthed cashgate.

With over $250 million siphoned from government coffers, citizens demanded expedited prosecution in what became the nation’s most significant financial scandal.

The corruption saga, dubbed “Cashgate,” was believed to have originated among the highest ranks of Malawi’s government, leading to the withholding of some $150 million by donors under the Common Approach to Budgetary Support (CABS) scheme.

This dealt a severe blow to the country, considering that 40 percent of its national budget relied on donor aid.