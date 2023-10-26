A 2-year-old girl dentified as Ketrina Kamowa has died in a fierce fire that gutted a tea room owned by her mother in Mangochi.

The fire started while the child was cooking “masanje” with her two elder sisters aged 4 and 6.

Mangochi Police Station Publicist Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi said the incident happened yesterday afternoon at Busiri Village in Traditional Authority Chowe, in the Mangochi District.

According to Daudi, the mother of the girl operates a tea room and shop, which had a thatched grass roof.

She added on that fateful day, the three sisters including the girl were involved in a kitchen role play behind the shop.

“The fire they ignited the thatched grass part, which quickly spread to the tea room and the shop. In an attempt to save some items, the mother, along with some courageous well-wishers, entered the shop. Tragically, little Ketrina followed them inside, where she became trapped, suffered severe burns, and died on the spot,” she explained.

She said the incident was reported to Mangochi Police Station, who rushed to the scene alongside a medical practitioner from Mangochi District Hospital. An examination of the body showed she died due to severe burns.

Meanwhile, Police in the district are urging parents and guardians not to leave young children unattended, emphasizing the importance of providing parental care, guidance, and close supervision.