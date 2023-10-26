In a bid to ensure safety of people during disasters, the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) is embarking on a four day training to drill councils on developing flood response and evacuation plans.

Director of Preparedness and Response for DoDMA, Rev. Moses Chimphepo said formulating deliberate evacuation plans will ensure that people are aware of where to go during emergencies.

“We have done quite commendable work in warning people at risk of looming disasters. As we are working on declaring high risk areas and relocating people at risk to safer areas, we need to go a step further in formulating deliverable evacuation plans and inform communities about where they can seek shelter in case of displacements.

“Many people do not know where they can seek shelter during disasters. This will also ease pressure on educational facilities, as schools are a no go zone,” he said.

He further highlighted that when people know where to seek shelter before disasters, occur they can make informed decisions in case of warnings and looming disasters.

Meanwhile, the training has brought together District Disaster Risk Management Committees (DDRMCs) from Phalombe, Zomba, Nsanje, Mulanje and Chikwawa districts.

The workshop has been funded by the African Development Bank through the Post Cyclone Idai Emergency Recovery Project (PCIREP) and it will enlighten councils with skills in developing flood response and evacuation plans in their respective districts.

However, DoDMA through PCIREP will support the councils with funds for the development of evacuation plans in close consultations with Area Disaster Risk Management Committees (ADRMCs).