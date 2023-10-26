Law experts in the country have weelcomed the election of renowned human rights lawyer Chikondi Chijozi as the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) eighth cohort Chairperson.

On Wednesday 25 October, 2023 MHRC Commissioners in accordance with section 6 (1) of the Human Rights Commission Act, at their meeting in Lilongwe, elected Chijozi as its Chairperson for the Eighth Cohort.

Reacting to the election, human rights lawyer Alexious Kamangila who is also a law lecture at the University of Malawi (UNIMA), said Chijozi is fit for the MHRC Chairperson role because she has vast experience on human rights issues

Writing on his Facebook page after the news, Kamangila said Chijozi’s unwavering commitment and dedication to justice and human rights issues is truly commendable and further described her as a human rights expert who need global recognition.

“Chikondi Chijozi is one of those people you can’t trace where her energies come from, how she prioritizes and multitasks, but she gets a hell lots of things done. Chikondi Chijozi’s story is transformative and inspirational.

“When you interact, you just know she is pure gold for human rights work. The level of exposure she has had this far, her level of understanding of things, yet engaging with people at different levels, tells you she is special and a force to reckon with, not just in Malawi, but Globally. The problem, we don’t sell our products, perhaps it’s a trauma of being an importing nation everything, but this is an expert worthy global recognition. A product to export,” wrote Kamangila.

While commending president Lazarus Chakwera for appointing what he described as right people at the Commission and other offices, Kamangila who is also advocating for abolition of death penalty in Malawi, however said he will take the newly elected MHRC Chairperson to task in as far as protection and promotion of human rights is concerned.

On its part, Center for Human Rights Education, Advice and Assistance (CHREAA) through its Facebook page said it hopes Chijozi will continue doing what she is best known for and even more better.

“Congratulations to Commissioner Chikondi Chijozi on being elected as the Chairperson of the Eighth Cohort of the Malawi Human Rights Commission! This is a significant achievement and we look forward to continued diligent work on protection and promotion of human rights in Malawi,” reacted CHREAA.

Last month, president Lazarus Chakwera appointed the 8th cohort of MHRC Commissioners which included: Chijozi Boniface Massah, Dr. Sunduzwayo Madise, Scader Louis, Viwemi Chavula, Teresa Chirwa-Ndanga, Andrew Kavala, Ombudsman Grace Tikambenji Malera and Law Commissioner Rosemary Kanyuka.

Commissioner Chijozi who once worked as Deputy Executive Director at CHREAA, is a human rights lawyer with 18 years experience as a human rights defender and she is currently heading the Criminal Justice Program at Southern Africa Litigation Centre. She is a strong advocate for rights of prisoners, women, children and other vulnerable persons and previously served in the 7th Cohort of the Commission.