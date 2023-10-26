An 18-year-old girl identified as Aisha Rajab has been arrested in Mangochi for allegedly stealing an 11-month-old baby boy.

According to police, Rajab visited the mother of the child at her house and found her getting prepared to take her child to hospital.

Rajabu asked the biological mother of the baby identified as 32-year-old Shakira Ajidu to allow her to babysit the child

“The suspect asked to babysit the toddler and she later disappeared with the baby,” said Daudi.

The mother was surprised not to find her children outside the house which prompted her to check at a nearby video showroom where they usually play, but the baby was not there.

The incident was reported immediately to Makokola Police Unit who initiated investigations.

The suspect was later arrested on the evening of the same day on her way to Katema with the child.

Aisha Rajab comes from Namwera village, TA Mchiramwela in Thyolo