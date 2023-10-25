The Seventh Day Adventist Church has invited Malawi Head of State Lazarus Chakwera to grace celebrations marking 100 years of existence of the Church in Blantyre.

The celebration dubbed Chiwembe for Christ Centenary are scheduled for this Saturday 28 October, 2023 at Mjamba Freedom Park in Blantyre with several activities lined up to spice the event.

According to Chairperson of the organizing committee Ernest Kaonga, all is set for the centenary celebration and said they have since invited president Chakwera to be the guest of honour.

Kaonga said the presence of the president at the event will signify unity despite being from different denominations.

“It is true we have extended an invitation to His Excellency Lazarus Chakwera to grace the occasion in his capacity as head of state. Seventh Day Adventist is celebrating 100 years of existence and ministry in Blantyre and surrounding areas. This is part of Malawi’s history, hence it is befitting for the head of state to be part of the event.

“Despite religious differences, Malawi is one. The head of the state represents the nation and as such, all Malawians have been invited and represented by the president. Freedom of worship is our privilege. Apart from worshiping in our different denominations, it is vital that we associate and share our beliefs,” said Kaonga.

The Chairperson further said the main objective of the event is to appreciate the work of the church in a century and at the same time targets people across the nation to receive Christ and get baptized.

He further reported that since the commencement of Effort Meetings last week, over 2400 people have already been baptized, and said they expect more people to accept Christ as their personal savior and get baptized.

Among other activities, Kaonga said there will be gospel music from different groups, narration of church history and sermonette from President of SDA Woodlands Conference in Zambia, Daniel Chuunga.

It is said that an Advent Message arrived in Blantyre and was first received at Chiwembe SDA church on 29 September, 1923 where people got baptised and opened a church.