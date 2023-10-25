Police at Bvumbwe in Thyolo district are keeping in custody Pierson Chibade, 49, for allegedly raping a 7-year-old child.

According to Limbe Police spokesperson Sergeant Aubrey Singanyama, on October 13, 2023, the suspect and his wife went to visit the victim’s grandmother who is sick.

In course of cheering the patient, Chibade intentionally sent his wife to a nearby grocery to buy soft drinks (Frozy). He then took advantage of the situation to rape the child.

A week later, the victim’s mother noticed that her child had difficulties in walking and looked sick.

Upon being quizzed, she revealed the that she had been sexually abused. It was also noted that she had white discharges on her private parts.

The matter was reported at Bvumbwe Police Post where she was issued a referral letter to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital One Stop Centre for medical attention and the results indicated that she was defiled.

Chibade was arrested after investigations were made and has admitted to have had sexual intercourse with the minor.

Meanwhile, Chibade who hails from Laiti village under Senior Chief Bvumbwe in Thyolo has been charged with having sexual intercourse with a child. The offence attracts a maximum of life in prison.