Musician Joe Gwaladi has been charged with grievous harm after he allegedly assaulted his wife after the couple had returned from a drinking joint.

Gwaladi, 35, has been charged following his arrest yesterday.

Phalombe Police Public Relations Officer Jimmy Karanja said the incident happened on October 23, 2023.

The previous day, Gwaladi left home for a bar within the area and he did not return home.

The following morning, Gwaladi returned home where he asked his wife to accompany him to the bar to continue drinking.

When the two returned home while drunk during the night, they started quarrelling and later the suspect started hitting his wife with burnt brick. The woman got injured on her arms and forehead while her left middle toe got cut off.

Meanwhile, Gwaladi is currently still in police custody.

He hails from Namuthu Village, in the area of Traditional Authority Kaledzera in the district.