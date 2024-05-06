Human Rights Ambassadors (HRA) has asked the National Registration Bureau (NRB) to provide equal opportunity to all regions in the country for eligible people to access the national identity card and register during voter registration.

In a statement at the recent press briefing, the organisation suggests that NRB should realize that failure to treat all regions equally will have an impact in the next general elections.

“National Registration Bureau must realize that for one to vote in the 2025 general elections, he or she must have a national identity card,” reads part of the statement.

At the briefing by the Forum for Democracy and Rights Defenders (FDRD), Chairperson for (FDRD) Shaib Abdul Ajassie said NRB’s failure will force them to find ways of identifying citizens apart from use of national identity.

Ajassie added that Malawians are concerned with the way government is handling the passport issue saying it is failing Malawians to access medical treatment abroad.

“Government of Malawi should make sure that passports are produced in all regions so that people don’t travel long distances as the current situation where passports are only printed in Lilongwe,” Ajassie said.

HRA also expressed concern for the delay to conclude case of people alleged to have been involved in corruption in the country.

On issue of high price and unavailability of sugar, Idah Mazinga, HRA member: “Government should explain why Malawian sugar is scarce her in Malawi and available in other countries at a price cheaper than ours.”

In his response to the concerns, Minister of information and Digitalization Moses Kunkuyu, said foundations were mislaid on the issue of sugar in the country.

“The move of government into Salima sugar is to provide a lasting solution to a problem that had been a time bomb for a long time,” said Kunkuyu.

He added that the sugar issue will be resolved just like we resolved the fuel and electricity issues.

On the procurement of Passport Production Company, Kunkuyu said government is under obligation to follow the law.

“Public Procurement and Disposal Assets Authority (PPDA) Act provides procedures that shall be followed when procuring public goods and services under different circumstances,” he added.