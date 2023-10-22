President Lazarus Chakwera has urged well-wishers to continue assisting government in supporting needy university students and Cyclone Freddy survivors in the country.

Chakwera said this during a Charity Golf Tournament which was conducted to raise funds for Cyclone Freddy survivors and needy university students at Lilongwe Golf Club.

“I am overwhelmed with how people have come out in large numbers, this charity tournament will help university students who are struggling to find fees and Cyclone Freddy victims,” he said.

My appeal to sponsors and all well-wishers is to continue supporting the initiative, as it positively changes the lives of many people in the country,” said Chakwera.

He added that the time has come that Malawians stop depending on donors and start helping each other and he believes the funds raised at the tournament will work for the intended purpose.

In his remarks, President of the Golf Union in Malawi, Gift Chidya Gondwe said the money raised from the tournament will transform many lives.

Meanwhile, the Charity Golf Tournament has raised K406 million surpassing the intended target which was K400 million.