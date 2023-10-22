Action continues in the Malawi Super League this afternoon when third placed Silver Strikers play Mighty Wakawaka Tigers while Mighty Wanderers face Dedza Dynamos in Dedza.

The Bankers are going into the match at Kamuzu Stadium with 43 points from 24 games while Tigers are on position 10 with 31 points from 24 games played.

Mukuru Mighty Wanderers travelling from south to play Salima Sugar Dedza Dynamos at Dedza stadium, Dedza came from the los against Bangwe All Stars 3 nil, while Wanderers drew 1 all against Moyale.

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers have 47 points from 25 games and will look to go level on points with leaders Nyasa Big Bullets who have 50 points from 25 games. The Nomads’ opponents Dedza Dynamos have 35 points from 26 games.

Coach for Dedza Gilbert Chirwa said despite the loss to Bangwe last week, his side is hopeful of getting a win today.

“We lost to Bangwe but this is another game and we are playing at home, we deserve to win this game,” said Chirwa.