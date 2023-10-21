Mafco have reached the semifinals of the Airtel Top 8 Cup following a 1-1 draw with Kamuzu Barracks at Civo Stadium.

The two teams drew 0-0 in the first leg of the tie and Mafco have sailed through due to the away goal scored today.

Lilongwe based soldiers Kamuzu Barracks opened the scoring through Wayekha but Olson Kanjira equalized for the Salima based Soldiers.

Speaking after the game, Prichard Mwansa said he was happy to see his side proceed to the next round.

“We didn’t play as Mafco but the very important thing is we are in the semifinals of the cup,” said Mwansa.

Ted Kalinda, Kamuzu Barracks coach, said they did not know that the away goal rule would apply in the game.

“We were told at the pre-match meeting that the away goal rule will not apply in this game, but we wondered in the last five minutes of the game we received a call alert that the away goal rule will be applied. However, all the best to Mafco,” said Kalinda.

On Sunday, a second quarterfinal game will be at Nankana Stadium between Blue Eagles and Moyale Barracks after a 1 all draw in the first leg.