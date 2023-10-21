Police in Rumphi have arrested a 47-year-old man identified as Moses Mhango on suspicion that he has been sleeping with his 14-year-old biological daughter.

Rumphi Police Station Publicist, Noel Kamchenga, says the girl lodged a complaint to the police which led to the arrest.

On October 17, 2023, the girl confided in one of the police officers and complained that since 2021, the suspect, who happens to be her biological father, has been raping her.

“After receiving the complainant, police instituted investigations which led to the arrest of the suspect,” he said.

He added that the suspect will appear before court soon to answer a charge of Incest which contravenes section 157 (1) of the Penal Code.

Reported by Manasse Nyirenda