President Lazarus Chakwera has reiterated the need for Malawians to be self-reliant, saying dependency cannot drive the country forward.

Chakwera said this when he launched the 2023/24 Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP) at Kavidebwere Primary School in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Kaluluma in Kasungu district.

“The achievement of food security for every household in Malawi is one of this government’s priorities. Dependency cannot drive the country forward. Everyone in their homes, villages and towns must be self-reliant and that is what will earn us some respect,” said Chakwera.

He indicated that there is need for farmers to work together through cooperatives so that Mega farms become effective.

He added that adopting modern methods of agriculture and mechanisation is a way to self-reliance.

Chakwera also warned against abuse of the AIP activities and has directed the Minister of Agriculture Sam Kawale to make sure that the 2023/24 AIP activities are completed within 40 days.

In his remarks, Minister of Agriculture said 73 percent of the fertilizer under the AIP programme is in the country and distribution process is underway.

He assured Malawians that in this year’s AIP program, no Malawian will sleep at fertilizer depots. Under the AIP, farmers buy a bag of fertilizer at K15,000 and 1.5 million farmers are expected to benefit from the program.