Malawi Defence Force team Kamuzu Barracks will host their brothers in arms Mafco FC at Civo Stadium in the Airtel Top 8 Cup.

Ted Kalinda, Kamuzu Barracks coach, said his boys are geared to fight.

“We played a goalless in the first leg, now we are playing at home and this is another advantage to us to proceed,” said Kalinda.

On his part, Jimmy Mzunga who is Mafco coach said his side is set to proceed to the next round.

“We corrected mistakes we did in the first leg and and we are sure we will make it today,” said Mzunga

On Sunday, Area 30 Police side Blue Eagles will host Mzuzu based soldiers Moyale Barracks at Nankhaka Stadium.

Victor Chingoka Moyale coach said nothing new we are in shape to win the game.

“We want to end the year with something and it’s about time to won the cup. We are ready and we hope to win Sunday’s game,” said Chingoka.

Blue Eagles coach urged supporters to show up witness their victory.

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers are the defending Champions of the cup.