A man in his 70 has died after suffering cardiac arrest during sex with a woman at a resthouse in Mulanje.

Police have identified the man as as Lemon Walama, who was working as a security guard at a resthouse.

According to Mulanje Police Spokesman Sergeant Innocent Moses, the man hooked up with a woman and he took a drug which is used to treat erectile dysfunction.

During sex, Walama reportedly suffered cardiac arrest and he died.

“He died during the match. Police rushed there and took the body to Mulanje District Hospital, where postmortem results revealed that death was due to cardiac arrest,” said Moses.

In 2020, a man in Phalombe also died after his after blood vessels in the brain ruptured during sex.