Roman Catholic Church members under St. Denis Parish in Rumphi which is under the Diocese of Mzuzu have celebrated the parish’s 75 years of existence in evangelism and in providing social amenities.

Auxiliary Bishop of Mzuzu Diocese, Rev. Yohane Nyirenda, led the faithful in the celebration on Saturday which also included the holy mass.

He therefore appealed to the Catholic faithful to continue preaching the gospel of salvation and furthermore to be instrumental to help in restoring faith when souls lose faith in instances of social and economic hardships.

He added that the Catholic faithful has the pastoral obligation to preach peace where there is instability and conflicts and bring light where there is darkness.

He noted St. Denis Parish clocks 75 years of existence amidst tough times but it took God’s grace for the parish to sail through to this present moment when it is proudly celebrating a lot of achievements.

The Bishop assured St. Denis Parish members that the Mzuzu Diocese will continue to support the parish in its pastoral work and development activities.

“Let’s unite to make St. Denis Parish flourish in pastoral work and let’s continue to care for priests that serve in various prayer stations,” he added.

In her remarks, representative of the chairperson of the Laity Council Theresa Gondwe hailed the catholic faithful that took up the task to set up St. Denis Parish.

Gondwe who is also Laity Council Secretary for the Mzuzu Diocese encouraged members of St. Denis Parish to remain strong in Christian faith, be focused and determined to ensure that the parish continue to exist for the good of the next generations.

“St. Denis Parish is one of the big parishes in Mzuzu Diocese and let this be the reason for the parish to continue preaching the gospel of Christ,” she added.

St. Denis Parish in Rumphi was set up in 1948 and its first prayer church was closer to St. Patricks Minor Seminary before it moved to Rumphi Boma between 1980 and 1985.