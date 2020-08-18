Man dies during sex in Phalombe

A 35-year-old man died on Monday in Phalombe while having sex with a sex worker.

The incident occurred on the night of August 17, 2020 around 09:40 hours at Kaduya village, Senior Chief Kaduya in the district.

Phalombe police publicist, Sergeant Innocent Moses, identified the man as Charles Majawa.

Moses said: “Majawa is said to have hooked a sex worker within the trading center and booked a room to quench his libido. But he ended up collapsing and becoming unconscious while in the act.”

The sex worker notified her friends about the tragedy and later reported the matter to police.

The police and medical practitioner from Migowi Health Center viewed the body and confirmed the death. Postmortem revealed that the man died after blood vessels in the brain ruptured. No foul play has been suspected.

Meanwhile, the man’s body has been taken to his home village for burial. Majawa hailed from Matepwe Village, Senior Chief Kaduya in Phalombe District.