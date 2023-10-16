President Lazarus Chakwera has urged Malawians to take heart and always thank God in everything, saying God loves the nation during good or bad times.

He said this in Mangochi where he attended a church service at Monkey Bay Living Waters Church, after being at the Mangochi diocese golden Jubilee Celebrations yesterday.

Chakwera highlighted that even in tough times God is always there despite the fact that people do not see God’s goodness in hard times.

“It is not all the time that we clearly see the goodness of God especially during hard times, but even in the hardest times, God is still good and his mercy endures forever,” said Chakwera.

Chakwera also commended churches for being patriotic and assisting government in developing the nation in various sectors.

Meanwhile, President Lazarus Chakwera has wished all the mother’s in the country, a happy mother’s day.