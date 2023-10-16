At least six people who were returning home from a Mother’s Day trip have died after their vehicle plunged into Kapeska River around Chintheche in Nkhata Bay.

Nkhata-Bay police spokesperson, Kondwani James, said the people were in a minibus going from Nkhata Bay to Dwangwa in Nkhotakota.

The driver of the minibus failed to negotiate a bend at Kapeska River and the vehicle fell into the river.

James said Police rushed to the scene and found some of the women stuck inside the vehicle.

In-Charge for Chintheche Rural Hospital, Greyson Kumwenda, told the local media that they received bodies of five women and a man.

People who sustained injuries in the accident were also taken to the same health facility.