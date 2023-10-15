Kondwani Kachika and Chaona Kumbani emerged winners in the K30 million Airtel Golf Tourney held on Saturday at Lilongwe Golf Club.

Amid the heatwave that has hit Lilongwe, over 160 golfers from Lilongwe, Blantyre and other parts of Malawi converged at Lilongwe Golf Club yesterday.

Kachika emerged the men’s winner with a gross score of 84 and net score of 68 while Kumbani was the best player in the women’s category with a net of 68 points.

Speaking in an interview, Kachika described the win as iconic saying it his first since he started playing golf 10 years ago.

“This is one of the biggest tournaments on the golf scene in Malawi and to win it is a brilliant feeling. I played my cards well but God was also on my side,” said Kachika.

On her part, Kumbani said it was a tough tournament and she is excited to have emerged the winner.

“It was tough with the heatwave and the competition was stiff because golfers were well prepared but luckily, I won,” said Kumbani.

Kumbani and Kachika went away with a trophy and a golf bag each while other winners got golf trolleys and shopping vouchers.

Airtel Managing Director Charles Kamoto said the tournament was an opportunity for the company to interact with their customers in the golf fraternity, to share ideas, get feedback and showcase the company’s services.

“We had great day and there was a large turnout during the day and during the prize presentation ceremony.

“From what we have observed, we are motivated and we are going to make a plan for next year,” said Kamoto.

Lilongwe Golf Club captain Duncan Chidzankufa said the turnout of 160 golfers is the biggest at the club this year. He urged other companies to sponsor tournaments at the club saying such tournaments help golfers, including junior golfers, to showcase their skills and junior.