Illovo Sugar Malawi has handed over ten tricycles worth K9 million each to ten people who won in the company’s ‘Tseketseke Kuma last Promotion’.

The listed company launched the promotion on 22nd May this year which was a sequel to last year’s ‘Iponyereninso Kwakuya ndi Illovo’ Promotion seeking to reward loyal customers and consumers.

On Friday October 14, 2023, at a ceremony which was held at the company’s Limbe offices in Blantyre, the company handed over ten tricycles to ten people who emerged winners in the grand draw of the promotion which was conducted recently.

According to Illovo Sugar Malawi’s Managing Director Lekani Katandula, the promotion name of Tseketseke Kuma Last signified the fact that they have come a long way in their efforts to become the sugar brand of choice.

Katandula further indicated that this time around, they were very sure that they reached out to customers and consumers in deep rural areas, giving them a chance to participate and win some amazing prizes.

“Today, we are here to hand over the fantastic prize of tricycles to ten lucky winners. Each of these tricycles is valued at MK9 Million Kwacha, and Illovo will provide insurance cover for a period of six months.

“Out of the ten winners, we have four winners from the Northern region, two from the Central region, and another four from the Southern region of Malawi. This is a testament to the diverse and wide-reaching impact of our promotion as well as the fact that our brand is loved across all corners of the country,” said Katandula.

He said in this just-ended competition, a grand total of 9,566 instant prizes were awarded to lucky winners and said he is impressed with how customers and consumers responded.

Katandula continued to say at Illovo they understand the importance of appreciating and rewarding the efforts and loyalty of their customers and partners hence the promotion.

“It’s not just about the prizes; it’s about recognizing your support and being a part of your lives, making your journey sweeter. These tricycles will not just be a means of transportation they represent our gratitude, our respect, and our commitment to making your lives better,” he added.

One of the lucky winners Ukunzuhoraho Jabes Espoir, a Burundi national seeking refuge at Dzaleka Refugee Camp in Dowa district, thanked Illovo Sugar Malawi plc for the gift.

Jabes Espoir said his winning in the Tseketseke Kuma Last, is a testament that the promotion was fair and was really meant for everyone not specific people.

Entry into the promotion at all levels required that the participants use their EFD receipt to enter by writing their name and contacts at the back and dropping it into entry boxes which were at selected participating outlets.

Stockists were required to buy one or more tons of Illovo Tseketseke sugar in order to win nine generators, three from each region and nine deep freezer fridges, three from each region and these express cabin tricycles.

Grocers had a chance to win prizes such as: one million kwacha vouchers for iron sheets for 36 people and 216 bicycles in a biweekly draw, six motorcycles in a monthly draw therefore two from each region.

Consumers also participated by buying a minimum of 3kgs of Illovo sugar and had a chance to instantly win: zitenje, t-shirts, buckets, Caps, Mugs, sugar canisters amongst others.