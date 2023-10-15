A local non-governmental organisation based in Chitipa district has introduced rugby in primary schools in Chisenga and Kawale Zones in the district.

The organization, the William Stewart Foundation, with support from UK based charity organisation Changing Lives Malawi has trained over 30 primary school sports teachers and learners drawn from different primary schools in Chisenga and Kawale Zones.

Teachers had a five-day long theory and practical training course that was facilitated by Jack Mpanda who is the Rugby development officer of Malawi Rugby Union. The training took place at Bright Futures Secondary School in Ibuluma-Chitipa.

The executive director of the William Stewart Foundation and Director of Bright Futures Secondary School Levison Mlambya thanked all the schools who took part in the training and promised to continue supporting all the sporting activities in Chitipa District.

“This is just the beginning of many sports, we will make sure to introduce sports activities in the district,” said Mlambya.

One of the participants Sellina Mkhondya, a teacher from Kalanga Primary School, thanked the organisers for the training.

“This is a great milestone to schools in Chitipa, we are very much thankful to The William Stewart Foundation for coming in with this training, and first in the district, let them continue doing this and bring more sports training that will help us to groom our pupils in schools,” she said.

Chambo, Kalanga, Chisenga in Chisenga Zone, Kawale Chimwemwe in Kawale zone are some of the schools which participated the training.

At the end of the training, schools received rugby balls and uniforms from the organisation.