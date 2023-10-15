Police in Dowa have arrested six Form Four students aged between 15 and 17 over the fire which damaged property worth more than K400 million at Robert Blake Secondary School

Dowa Police Public Relations Officer Sergeant Alice Sitima said the students allegedly started the fire and damaged property after being suspended

According to Sitima, the school’s Headteacher, Ellard Msumba reported that on 19 September 2023 management suspended two students after they were found smoking cannabis sativa (Chamba) and stealing other people’s properties.

On the night of 21st September this year at around 23:00hours, the management awoke to the torching of the school of which science laboratory, part of the library, main stores which stocked mattresses and plumbing materials and a school block, worth of about K465 million, were set ablaze.

“Police investigation have led to the arrest of six offenders, who have since willfully admitted to have committed the offenses,” said Sitima

She added that the six students will soon appear before court to answer malicious damage and arson charges.