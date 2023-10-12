Two Baptist Church Pastors, Emmanuel Chimkwita Phiri and Wiston Chipangula, together with businessperson Taurai Kamwetsa are on remand at Maula Prison for allegedly forging document to obtain a K50 million loan.

The two were sent to Maula Prison on Tuesday this week to allow police to complete investigations regarding the allegations.

The case against the suspects is expected back in court in Lilongwe on Tuesday next week.

According to reports, the three used fake Falls Baptist documents to obtain a K50 million loan at National Bank. For the loan, Falls Baptist Church property was used as collateral.

Kamwetsa is accused of creating the documents while the two pastors allegedly approved the documents without approval from the board of trustees of the baptists church.

Malawi Police spokesperson Peter Kalaya has confirmed that the suspects are at Maula Prison awaiting continuation of their case.