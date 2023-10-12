A 30-year-old businessperson, Edward Chimenya, has won 242 million Malawi Kwacha in Premier Bet’s Aviator.

Chimenya placed multiple bets in the game to secure the biggest ever win in Aviator in Malawi .

The businessperson has since vowed not to stop gambling saying he will invest the money in his businesses which include Liquor Shop business in the Capital City and also runs Blue Moon Lodge in Area 23.

” I will use these returns to upgrade all my businesses. I urge people to gamble responsibly within their limits,” he said

Chimenya who is originally from Chiradzulu also won MK 900 thousand in 2017 via sports betting.

Premier bet Area Manager for Lilongwe Daniel Fatch has since advised people to gamble responsibly.