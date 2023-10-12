Traditional Authority (T/A) Mapira of Mangochi district has asked President Lazarus Chakwera to consider assisting the district with maize as the district has been hard hit by hunger.

T/A Mapira made the remarks at a development rally after President Lazarus Chakwera inaugurated the extension of Mangochi potable water supply project at Nkhudzi- bay water supply scheme in the district.

“I ask for your assistance as the district is in dire need of maize. We are receiving maize from the Department of Disaster Management Malawi (Dodma), but the maize is not enough as most families are still struggling,” said Mapira.

He also asked the president to consider giving loans to chiefs so that they are able to buy a means of transport, in order to maximize their operations.

Earlier, when President Lazarus Chakwera officially launched the Mangochi potable water supply project, he expressed gratitude for the completion of the water project, saying it will ensure that people of Mangochi have safe water, free from waterborne diseases.

“I am happy that we have finally given the people of Mangochi the water they deserve,” said Chakwera.

He added that there is need for people to work together for the project to become a success.

Meanwhile, the extension of Mangochi potable water supply project at Nkhudzi-bay has been funded by Kuwait Fund for Economic Development.