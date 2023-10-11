Police in Blantyre are keeping in custody four men for being found in possession of panga knives, pick and a hacksaw suspected to have been used in criminal activities in the City.

The four have been identified as Lackson Banda aged 34, Mike Makhadza, 40, Jones Mwale aged 30 and Lucius Linje, 43.

Blantyre Police deputy spokesperson Constable Ivy Mwalabu said the four on the midnight of October,10, 2023, were found with the said offensive weapons at Tambala area by the officers who were on foot patrol.

Upon interviews, the four failed to give convincing answers as to why they were found with the said weapons and are therefore suspected to have been involved in a series of breaking offences in the area.

The suspects will appear before court soon to answer the charges levelled against them.

Lackson Banda hails from Nicholas village, Traditional Authority Mlauli in Nneno district while Mike Makhadza comes from Chiyendausiku village, Traditional Authority Nsamala in Balaka district.

The third suspect Jones Mwale is from Makata village, Traditional Authority Machinjiri in Blantyre while Lucius Linje comes Malonda village, Traditional Authority Makwangwala in Ntcheu District.

Meanwhile, Blantyre Police Station is assuring the public of their security in the City as the station has intensified foot patrols and criminal intelligence collection.