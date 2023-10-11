Mighty Wakawaka Tigers will take on Moyale Barracks in a mid-week Tnm Super League fixture at Kamuzu Stadium this afternoon.

Tigers collected 3 points in the same fixture during the first round of the league at Mzuzu Stadium. Tigers are currently on position 13 and are three points away from the relegation zone.

In a pre-match interview, Christopher Nyambose, Tigers coach, said they are aware of the importance of winning against Moyale.

“The win to us will give us a chance to run away from relegation, we trained well and we are hoping to collect maximum points this afternoon,” said Nyambose.

Moyale coach Victor Chingoka, who is yet to register defeat in five games since taking over from Nicolas Mhango said he has told his boys to win their game today following a draw with Mighty Wanderers over the weekend.

“Our previous target was to return from south with 6 points but after a 1-all against Wanderers, we want to return with 4 points. We are not where we are supposed to be, Moyale is a big team and we are ending the league in top 8,” he said.

Tigers are on position 13 with 28 points from 25 games while Moyale are on 11th position with 30 points from 24 games so far played.