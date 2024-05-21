The country’s leading National Product Magazine (NPM) has awarded Paramount Holding Limited (PHL) as the most reliable construction company in Malawi due to what has been described as ‘work efficiency’.

The awarding ceremony was done last weekend in Lilongwe during the launch of NPM’s 105th edition.

Paramount Holding is one of the contractors that the Malawi government, through the Ministry of Education, awarded to construct the Inkosi ya Makosi M’mbelwa University (IMMU) formerly known as Mombera University which was abandoned for years after former President Peter Mutharika presided over the project’s ground-breaking ceremony in 2015.

PHL recognition comes barely two weeks after Business In-Deals Magazine (BIM) on Friday, May 3 this year named the company as the best Malawi’s Yamaha products Importer and seller.

Receiving the award, PHL Executive Director Prakash Virjl Ghedia attributed the recognition to the hard-working staff members at the institution.

Ghedia said the continuous and numerous recognitions show how efficient the company is in the quality service delivery to the public and private sectors.

“I dedicate the award to my team who does not sleep until they make sure work is done on time. We are assuring the general public that we are committed towards quality service,” he explained

In her remarks, Minister of Labour, Agnes Nyalonje, alongside Trade Minister Sosten Gwengwe, commended PHL for the great role that the company is playing in the construction industry by offering jobs to Malawians.

“The ministry is impressed with the PHL workforce offered to Malawians by creating and providing jobs to our citizens. This fosters economic stability,” said Nyalonje.

On his part, Gwengwe assured that the government will continue its support to the local and international investors by making sure that the companies are operating in a conducive environment so that at the end of the day, the government will be able to collect the required revenue.

He, however, encouraged the investors to invest more in value-added production in exports to generate more forex.

In his remark, NPM Director, Arthur Chinyamula, said the event allows companies and individuals to showcase their products through the continental media platforms.

Chinyamula disclosed that the magazine has potential because it is now on the SADC level such that regional companies continue to embrace the publication.

“The Product Magazine is now a regional publication and companies from Zambia, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Kenya advertise their products in the paper. This just shows how reliable we are becoming,” he added

The 105th edition of Product Magazine features President Lazarus Chakwera, Malawi’s successful entrepreneur and businessman Thomson Mpinganjira, Mozambique President Nyusi, and other notable business gurus in the region.