Fire ripped through a shop and destroyed goods at Lilongwe Market on Tuesday night.

The fire which believed to have started from a fridge in the shop hit at around 8PM.

An eyewitness has told the local media that the shop was closed at the time and people who were at the scene failed to forcibly open the door.

“I called the fire department and they are the ones who managed to put out the fire,” Samuel Chatuluka told Zodiak Online.

A social media user hailed the fire department for quickly responding to the incident saying the fire could have spread to an area of the market called Mpanipani where there are tens of small shops.

The value of goods destroyed in the fire incident is yet to be known.

Meanwhile, Lilongwe Mayor Richard Banda has thanked the Fire Department for their quick response and he has advised shop owners to insure their businesses.

The incident happened hours after two vehicles and about 200 bags of fertilizer were destroyed by fire at Malawi Fertilizer Company in Liwonde.