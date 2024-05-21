Mzimba Police Station Officer in Charge, Sydon Mpina ACP, has warned his subordinates against malpractices during the Malawi Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) examination which is slated to start on Wednesday 22nd May 2024.

Mpina advised all the Officers who will be deployed for the exercise to display professionalism and dedication during the whole process of the exams.

He added that his subordinates should observe and follow the Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) instructions during the exercise.

Mpina further warned the officers to avoid the use of phones during the exams and has condemned it to the strongest term

He has further appealed for vigilance all the time at examination centers and advised the officers to avoid other intruders invading the centers when exams are in progress and they should observe a distance of 35 meters from where exams are being carried out.

On the dressing code, he has instructed his officers to be in General Duties Police Uniforms during the whole exercise and he also advised them to build a good working relationship with other stakeholders deployed for the same exercise.

He also spoke against taking alcohol during the exam period and warned to deal with any Officer found drunk during the administering of the exams

PSLCE examinations are written by learners who are completing their final grade at primary school and are used to select learners from all public secondary schools in the country.

By Orton Chirwa