Bishop of Zomba Diocese, Alfred Chaima, held special Mass for the Catholic Women Organisation (CWO) in the diocese on Friday to prepare them for the celebration of the life of Holy Mary mother of Jesus Christ.

In this regard Bishop Chaima called on the CWO to bring about salvation among people in the same way Holy Mary, did through her son Jesus Christ.

The Bishop conducted the special mass at Pirimiti Parish in Zomba Diocese under a

theme that focused on catholic women’s call of bringing about peace among people of one unified church.

He said Catholic women should emulate Holy Mary’s life in bringing salvation and peace. He added that the diocese are expected to be exemplary in their families, the church and in their respective prayer zones.

Bishop Chaima commended CWO for their dedication in serving the Catholic Church in various ways saying this is what Pope Francis expects the women to be through world synod of 2021 to 2024.

“Zomba Diocese is proud of Catholic Women Organisation and is learning with keen interest what the women are doing. We therefore expect the women ministry to reach out to more people and bring them to salvation,” he added.

Zomba Diocese CWO Chairperson, Christina Lakiyoni said the organisation has fulfilled a number of undertakings because of its strong faith in God apart from

taking and following the Bishop’s advices.

She pledged to continue emulating life of their counselor Holy Mary, mother of Jesus Christ, adding that CWO shall continue working according to God’s will to meet their obligations.