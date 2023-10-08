Illovo Sugar Malawi has provided thirty million Kwacha to Malawi Investment and Trade Centre (MITC) as sponsorship for the Malawian exhibition at the highly anticipated Intra-African Trade Fair scheduled to take place in Cairo, Egypt from November 9th to 15th 2023.

The Intra-African Trade Fair, themed “Connecting African Markets,” is a significant initiative aligned with the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

Illovo Sugar Malawi plc Managing Director Lekani Katandula said they are honored to have been approached by the Malawi Investment and Trade Centre (MITC), to contribute as a sponsor, recognizing their commitment to excellence and their shared goal of creating a thriving Malawian community.

He said by supporting the exhibition, they not only secure the exhibition space but also demonstrate their belief in the immense potential of their nation and its people.

“As a company deeply rooted in our local community, we understand that our success is intrinsically linked to the success of our country. We firmly believe that by investing in initiatives that promote economic growth, we create a positive ripple effect that benefits all stakeholders involved.

Our sponsorship of the Malawian exhibition at the Intra-African Trade Fair is a testament to our dedication to supporting the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement,” he explained.

Katandula went on to say that by participating in the fair, Illovo Sugar Malawi actively contributes to strengthening the Malawian economy, attracting investment opportunities, and promoting the unique offerings of Malawian culture and products to the wider African market.

He said Illovo Sugar recognizes the importance of collaboration and partnership with the government and public sector agencies to achieve our shared goal of a prosperous Malawi.

“We are committed to working together to build bridges, forge strong relationships, and unlock the full potential of our beloved nation.

Together, we can create a vibrant and prosperous Malawian community, where opportunities abound, and dreams are realized,” said Katandula.

As the largest marketplace of its kind, the fair will serve as a platform for buyers, sellers, investors, and governments from across the African continent to forge new relationships, harness business opportunities, and stimulate intra-African trade.

The Malawian government, through the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the MITC, and the Export Development Fund, has secured an impressive exhibition space of 300m2 at the fair.

This space will enable Malawian participants from the private sector, businesses, and governments to showcase the bestof Malawian culture, products, and services, attracting potential investors and fostering economic growth.