President Lazarus Chakwera has asked Malawians to work together and embrace the spirit of self-reliance for the development of the country.

He made the remarks at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe during the inauguration of the 2023 Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) flag week.

“Malawi is in transition and, as such, we need to take necessary steps that would ensure that we graduate from a low income country. We must work together to achieve that status and also help people who are in need,” said Chakwera.

“For Malawi to attain an inclusive wealth nation status, there is need for concerted efforts by all stakeholders,” he added.

In his remarks, Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) president, Innocent Majiya urged Malawians to donate towards the flag week inorder to reach out to the needy.

Meanwhile, President Lazarus Chakwera has donated 2 million Kwacha to MRCS and the society intends to raise K116 million for disaster response preparedness.