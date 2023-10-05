Communities from the area of Senior Chief Utale and other areas in Balaka district are all smiles as they are now accessing safe and clean water from rehabilitated boreholes, years after drinking from the same water source with their livestock.

According to Senior Chief Utale who was born Masauko Kambalame, access to safe and clean water had been a major challenge amongst his subjects in areas such as Livilivi, Matawale, Kudziwe and Ululu just to mention a few.

Senior Chief Utale said the communities have been making long walks to open and contaminated water sources and have been at risk of contacting waterborne diseases and limited agricultural and economic development.

However, the Senior Chief says the situation has improved in his area courtesy of Pacific Limited which hasfor free rehabilitated some boreholes which has been broken for so long.

He said the Pacific Limited team has been in Balaka South Constituency where 47 broken boreholes have been revived, thereby serving thousands of lives from contacting waterborne diseases including cholera.

Senior Chief Utale who was over the moon further thanked the firm for a free borehole rehabilitation project which he said is a true definition of new life in his area and a healthy community.

“We are so great that Pacific Limited has been so kind to us. Communities from our area have been drinking contaminated water. We were even drinking from water sources where our dogs, goats and cattle used to drink from.

“The project has really served lives in my area, it is fruitful and we thank the company for this precious gift because we always say water is life,” said Senior Chief Utale.

Abdul Majid who is vice team leader for Pacific Limited said the multi million kwacha borehole rehabilitation project signifies the company’s commitment in ensuring that people in rural areas are accessing safe and clean water.

“We are complimenting Malawi government’s efforts in providing safe and clean drinking water to the citizenry and we are hoping to serve more lives,” said Majid.

Majid further said the company seek to as well reduce time which is spent in searching for clean water among women and girls in rural areas so that they should concentrate on developmental activities.

In the borehole rehabilitation project, the company is working in collaboration with Members of Parliament whose duty is just to identify non-functioning boreholes in their respective constituencies.

Meanwhile, Pacific Limited team which was in Balaka has on 3rd October, 2023 launched the similar project in Zomba Changalume while another team is in Chikwawa West constituency.