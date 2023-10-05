Malawian actress Lily Banda, known for her role in “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind,” has ascended to Hollywood stardom, featuring prominently in the Amazon Prime series “The Wheel of Time.“

“The Wheel of Time” is an American high fantasy television series created by Rafe Judkins for Amazon Prime Video, based on the book series of the same name by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson.

The first season, comprising eight episodes, premiered on Prime Video on November 19, 2021. It released the first three episodes immediately, followed by the remaining five on a weekly basis, concluding with the season finale on December 24, 2021.

The series was renewed for a second season in May 2021, ahead of the first season’s premiere, and the second season premiered on September 1, 2023. Impressively, the series was renewed for a third season in July 2022, more than a year before the second season’s release.

In “The Wheel of Time,” Lily Banda portrays Mulaen, a woman from Seanchan, possibly an old sul’dam, overseeing the damane quarters in Falme. She a master responsible for training other sul’dam.

Her character is known for her distinctive, droning voice and meticulousness with damane. Despite not fitting the age description from the books, Banda showcases her versatility by bringing Mulaen to life.

Lily Banda’s international acting career extends beyond this role. In 2019, she starred as Aicha Konate in the second season of the British television espionage thriller series “Deep State,” created by Matthew Parkhill and Simon Maxwell.

In addition to her acting accomplishments, the 33 year old actress played the role of Annie Kamkwamba in “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind” in 2020. Her talents have earned her recognition on the Africa 35:35 list, which celebrates the 35 most influential young African personalities.

This achievement in “The Wheel of Time” further solidifies Lily Banda’s presence in the global entertainment industry.

Lily Banda was born on 16 August 1990 in Malawi.