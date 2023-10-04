Charles Nkhoma’s goal handed Moyale a crucial win over Civo in a Tnm Super League match played at Rumphi Stadium on Wednesday.

Nkhoma headed home Lovemore Jere’s freekick in the added time of the first half.

Civo improved in the second half but they were still unable to equalise and the game ended 1-0 in favour of the Soldiers.

In post match interview, Victor Chingoka who registered his second win as Moyale coach said his boy played well under what they were told to do.

“The win will move us to somewhere, we will keep on fighting since we are not safe. We remain with some games and will use that games to take the team to escape the relegation,” said Chingoka.

Wilson Chidati, Civo United coach, said his team played well especially in the second half of the game but failed to use some chances.

He, however, expressed hope that his side will survive relegation.

“We remain with some game and most of them are at home, that give us chance to remain in the league,” said Chidati.

With the win Moyale, move from position 13 to 11 with 29 points while Civo remain in relegation side on position 14 with 25 points.