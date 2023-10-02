Police in Phalombe have arrested four people for allegedly trafficking five children aged between 10 to 14 into Mozambique.

The four are Geoffrey Mitambo, 42, Madalitso Mpanda, 22, Junior Shadreck, 19, and Frank Elliott, 16, convinced the victims’ parents that the children will get K90,000 and push bicycle each as wages after working in farms.

According to Phalombe Police Spokesperson Sergeant Jimmy Kapanja, after the suspects convinced the parents, they welcomed the arrangement and allowed their children to go, but some concerned citizens tipped police on the issue.

Segeant Kapanja said border police officers at Mauzi intercepted the four on September 28 on their way to Mozambique and they were taken to Phalombe Police Station for questioning.

He further said the four will appear before court soon to answer charges of trafficking in persons.

Police in the district are appealing to parents and guardians to avoid sending children to foreign countries for work, saying this is a criminal offence.

Reported by Linda Likomwa