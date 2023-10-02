The Malawi National Women’s Football Team Coach Lovemore Fazili has named his final 23-member squad for the 2023 Hollywoodbets Cosafa Women’s Championship to take place in Gauteng, South Africa between October 4-15.

The squad has eight new faces with goalkeepers Esther Maulidi and Martha Cosmas making to it the final list in their debut senior team call up.

Others are Ascent Academy’s Maggie Chavula, Faith Chinzimu, and Leticia Chinyamula; Ntopwa’s Rose Alufandika and Funny Magombo as well as Ndirande Soccer Giants’ Sarah Mlimbika.

The Scorchers, who are in Group A alongside South Africa, Eswatini, and Madagascar, will play their first match against the hosts on October 4 before facing Eswatini on October 7. The team’s last group stage match against Madagascar will be on October 10.

The team is expected to leave for South Africa on Monday morning.

Below is the full squad:

Goalkeepers: Mercy Sikelo (Ntopwa FC), Esther Maulidi (Mighty Wanderers Queens), Martha Cosmas (Civil Service Women)

Defenders: Mary Major, Patricia Nyirenda (MDF Lioness), Rose Alufandika (Ntopwa FC), Maggie Chavula, Faith Chinzimu (Ascent Academy), Chimwemwe Madise (Elite Ladies-Zambia), Ireen Khumalo (Silver Strikers Ladies), Bernadettar Mkandawire (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Women)

Midfielders: Funny Magombo (Ntopwa FC); Rose Kabzere, Leticia Chinyamula (Ascent Academy); Lyna James (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Women), Carolyn Mathyola, Madyina Nguluwe (Silver Strikers Ladies); Sarah Mlimbika (Ndirande Soccer Giants)

Strikers: Chikondi Gondwe (Silver Strikers Ladies), Vanessa Chikupira (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Women), Temwa Chawinga (Paris Saint Germain – France); Sabina Thom (TP Mazembe-DRC), Asimenye Simwaka (MDF Lioness)

Source: FAM