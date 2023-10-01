The Ministry of Tourism has asked Malawians to take a pivotal role in promoting tourism, as it is fundamental for the economic development of the country.

Minister responsible, Vera Kamtukule made the call when she presided over the first Tourism Gala that was held at Bingu International Convention Center (BICC) in Lilongwe marking the end of tourism month.

“I urge Malawians to be instrumental in promoting tourism activities and becoming actors in revolutionizing the tourism industry in the country,” said Kamtukule.

She added that tourism is the backbone of Malawi’s economy hence the need for all stakeholders to take tourism investment seriously, for the betterment of the nation.

Kamtukule has however hailed Prophet Shepherd Bushiri for his contribution and commitment he is demonstrating through religious tourism, saying his initiative is extraordinary and impressive.

Meanwhile, the Tourism Gala was held under the theme ‘Promoting competitiveness through industry excellence and resilient’.