Fuel shortage has once again hit Malawi, leading to long queues at fuel service stations in cities across Malawi.

In Lilongwe, there are long queues at various fuel service stations as motorists are looking to buy the commodity.

Fuel scarcity has also been reported in Blantyre, leading to a hike in fares by public transport operators.

The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) through spokesperson Fitina Khonje has said the fuel scarcity is due to forex shortage in Malawi.

The country has been facing recurring fuel shortages for close to two years now with the root cause being the lack of foreign exchange.

Minister of Information Moses Kunkuyu said in August this year during another fuel crisis that the major challenge has been that Malawi is importing less fuel than it consuming because of lack of forex.

“As of now, the fuel we are importing has been hovering around 41 million liters per month which is against the projected demand of 51 to 60 million liters per month,” said Kunkuyu.