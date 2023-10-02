Police in Salima have arrested a 22-year-old woman identified as Ellen Yohane for allegedly being found in possession of Cannabis Sativa (Chamba).

The woman was arrested at Kaphatenga roadblock where Police stopped a truck.

Salima Police Spokesperson, Sub inspector Rabecca Ndiwate said the truck was coming from Nkhotakota direction and upon search the police found a large bag containing Sativa.

When questioned, the driver said it belonged to the woman who was later arrested after failing to produce permit.

The woman is expected to appear in court soon to answer charges of being found in possession of Cannabis Sativa without licence contrary to Regulation 4 (a) as read with section 19 (1) of dangerous drug act.

Ellen Yohane comes from Chinkhuti village in the area of Traditional Authority Nthondo in Ntchisi.