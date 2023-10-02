President Lazarus Chakwera says his trip to the United States of America, where he attended the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), has been fruitful for Malawi.

The Malawi president said this when he arrived from New York, saying the conference has provided opportunities to benefit the country.

“I attended the African Investment meeting with development partners who have the potential to invest in the country to accelerate economic growth,” said Chakwera.

He added that his attendance at the UN Sustainable Development Goals Summit meeting, the Millennium Challenge Compact meeting, as well as Malawi Partners Conference is also another fruitful meeting and Malawians should look out for it’s fruits.

Chakwera during the trip also held several bilateral meetings with some other Heads of States, organizations and business leaders, as one way of mobilizing resources for post-Cyclone Freddy reconstruction and recovery, as well as private investment.r