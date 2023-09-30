Government through the Ministry of Tourism has received land from Traditional Authority (T/A) Maganga in Salima district, for the development of the first ever Public Beach and Salima Integrated Holiday Resort.

Minister responsible, Vera Kamtukule said the development is a milestone which symbolizes the materialization of the tourism master plan which was launched last year.

“As government we are making small steps towards the agenda 2063, this development is one such step that should assure Malawians that we are geared to transform the country with tangible development,” said Kamtukule.

She added that the project will change the area of Maganga Infrastructural and economical wise, as locals will be greatly involved in the development.

Kamtukule further indicated that the beach will be different from other places as it will be open to local communities.

She added that investors who wish to collaborate with the government on the project will have to follow a laid out plan as substandard work will not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, Traditional Authority (T/A) Maganga has hailed government for following proper procedures during the acquisition of land for the development.