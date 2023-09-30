South African musician Makhadzi has arrived in the country today, through Chileka International Airport in Blantyre

The artist is expected to perform tonight at the Sand Music Festival which is happening in Mangochi at Nkopola logde.

Makhadzi is well known in the country with songs like like Ghanama, Magear, Red card, Mjojo, Murahu and Korongonya.

Speaking today upon her arrival, Makhadzi said she is very excited to perform again in Malawi and she feels home when she is in Malawi.

She added that her fans should expect an epic performance from her and she will make sure that people have fun and experience a great performance from her.

In her remarks, One of the Organisers of the festival Wendy Harawa said the show has started very well and tonight it’s going to be amazing again with performances from Makhadzi, Organised Family and Malawian artist.

The show started yesterday with the performances of South African Amapiano vocalist Boohle and Amapiano duo Murumba Pitch and people really had fun as they sang along to the songs of the artists.